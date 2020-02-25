Police investigate fatal shooting in southwest Las Vegas

Police were investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. Larry Hadfield said that at 9:37 a.m. police received a call of a shooting at an address in the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road, near South Fort Apache Road. Police arrived and found a person shot.

That individual was rushed to University Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

“Officers are at the scene investigating right now,” Hadfield said at 10:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

