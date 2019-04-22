Police investigate fatal shooting of man in northwest Las Vegas home

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue, near North Durango and West Grand Teton drives, in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, April 22, 2019. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday morning inside a northwest valley home.

About 8:05 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that shots had been fired inside the home on the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue, near North Durango and West Grand Teton drives, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Two women and at least one child were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

When officers entered to clear the home, they found the man, who appeared to be suffering from an unknown number of gunshots, on the first floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jeff Clark.

Metro’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

