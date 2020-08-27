Police investigate fatal shooting outside Las Vegas convenience store

A security guard is accused in the fatal shooting of a man outside a 7-Eleven in the northeast valley Wednesday night, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were called to the 7-Eleven at 4395 N. Las Vegas Blvd., on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called at about 10:50 p.m. to 4395 Las Vegas Blvd. North, on the corner of East Craig Road, after a report that a customer had been shot outside the convenience store, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Police investigators believe that the security guard, who was stationed to control the number of people entering the store because of COVID-19, had denied the man entry and he entered the store anyway, Spencer said.

“We’re still trying to figure out why she’s not allowing that male victim to enter,” he said.

Police reviewed security footage from the store, which Spencer said captured the encounter, and spoke to witnesses. Investigators believe the man got into a fight with the security guard and the clerk upon entering the store, according to Spencer.

“The security officer pulls out a handgun, points it at the victim’s head and pushes him out the door,” Spencer said.

Once outside, the fight continued until the security guard is believed to have fired one round, striking and killing the man at the scene Spencer said.

The security guard has not been arrested or detained, and no one else was injured, Spencer said. He expects the plaza to be closed until about 6 a.m.

