Police investigate fatal stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are currently investigating a fatal stabbing in the 1800 block of Canosa Avenue in downtown Las Vegas, according to a release from the department.
The victim was transported to a hospital and has since been pronounced dead.
A person has been taken into custody.
No further details were available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.