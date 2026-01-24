Police investigate fatal stabbing in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are currently investigating a fatal stabbing in the 1800 block of Canosa Avenue in downtown Las Vegas, according to a release from the department.

The victim was transported to a hospital and has since been pronounced dead.

A person has been taken into custody.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.