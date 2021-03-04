68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Police investigate homicide after man shot in February dies

March 4, 2021 - 1:28 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man died following a mid-February shooting at a central Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

According to Metropolitan Police Department online records, a 30-year-old man who was shot on Feb. 16 died from his wounds on Saturday. Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer on Thursday confirmed that detectives are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

About 8:45 p.m. Feb. 16, police were called to a reported shooting at the Regency Place Apartments, 2830 S. Decatur Blvd., according to Metro dispatch logs.

No arrests have been made in the man’s death, Spencer said. The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man as of Thursday morning.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘I did not do anything wrong,’ says suspect in Strip punching death
‘I did not do anything wrong,’ says suspect in Strip punching death
2
The reason Nevada isn’t receiving more vaccine doses just became clear
The reason Nevada isn’t receiving more vaccine doses just became clear
3
Sands sells Las Vegas Strip properties for $6.25B
Sands sells Las Vegas Strip properties for $6.25B
4
CARTOON: The plot thickens
CARTOON: The plot thickens
5
Strip punching attack victim had planned to hike Pacific Crest Trail
Strip punching attack victim had planned to hike Pacific Crest Trail
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.