Police investigate homicide after man shot in February dies

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man died following a mid-February shooting at a central Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

According to Metropolitan Police Department online records, a 30-year-old man who was shot on Feb. 16 died from his wounds on Saturday. Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer on Thursday confirmed that detectives are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

About 8:45 p.m. Feb. 16, police were called to a reported shooting at the Regency Place Apartments, 2830 S. Decatur Blvd., according to Metro dispatch logs.

No arrests have been made in the man’s death, Spencer said. The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man as of Thursday morning.

Further information was not immediately available.

