Police investigate homicide in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were diverting traffic around an intersection in the central Las Vegas Valley to conduct a homicide investigation Monday morning.

Police investigate a homicide scene near West Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 13, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives had been called to the scene, said police watch commander Lt. David Gordon.

The large police presence was observed at West Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue.

Traffic on Pennwood was stopped as of 6:15 a.m.

Further details were expected about 8 a.m., Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

