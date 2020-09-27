74°F
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2020 - 7:15 am
 

Police were investigating a homicide Sunday morning in central Las Vegas.

Detectives were conducting the investigation on South Valley View Boulevard south of West Sahara Avenue, according to an email released by Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raymond Spencer.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

