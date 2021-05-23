Police investigate homicide in central Las Vegas

Police are investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The scene is on the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near East Twain Street and University Center Drive.

Further details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.