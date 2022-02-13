57°F
Police investigate homicide in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2022 - 8:46 pm
 
Updated February 12, 2022 - 9:29 pm
Crime scene tape at a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide investigation on the 62 ...
Crime scene tape at a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide investigation on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive, near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Saturday night in the central valley.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive, near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST