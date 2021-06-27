Police investigate homicide in central Las Vegas bar
Police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning in central Las Vegas.
Police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning in central Las Vegas.
The crime was committed inside a bar at the intersection of Charleston and Decatur boulevards, according to an email from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.
No other details were available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.