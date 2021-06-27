Police investigate homicide in central Las Vegas bar

Police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning in central Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

The crime was committed inside a bar at the intersection of Charleston and Decatur boulevards, according to an email from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

No other details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

