Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Infant’s death at Lake Havasu under review for potential homicide charges

‘They don’t have nothing’: Tupac slaying suspect says he’s ‘innocent’ in jailhouse interview

‘Excruciating’: Woman gets up to 20 years for 2023 Las Vegas slaying

‘You guys are the worst’: Suspect in Tupac killing walks out of jailhouse interview

A Metro police vehicle is seen at the scene where Las Vegas police is investigating a shooting at City National Bank Building office building, on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crime occurred in the area of the 6000 block of West Charleston Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.