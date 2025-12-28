One man killed in central Las Vegas Valley; suspects at large, police say

Metro Lt. Robert Price said a man was shot and killed during an argument with an group of people who then fled the scene. Their whereabouts are currently unknown, Price said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price gives a media briefing about a fatal shooting on Sierra Vista Drive on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting on Sierra Vista Drive on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was killed in the central Las Vegas Valley after an argument escalated into gunshots on Sunday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Lt. Robert Price said police received several calls about a shooting around 12:20 p.m. at the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Maryland Parkway and East Desert Inn Road.

Officers found one man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, Price said. The officers provided medical aid to the man, Price said, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Price said police believe there was an argument in the middle of the street involving the victim and a group of three to four people. During the argument, one of the people in the group pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim’s vehicle while he sat inside, Price said. The group then fled the scene in an unknown direction, he added.

“This is an isolated incident. There’s no threat to the public at this time,” Price said.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the victim’s identity.

Price told anyone with information on the homicide to contact Metro’s homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, Price encouraged contacting Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

