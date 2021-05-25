Police investigate homicide in central valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide overnight in the central Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide overnight in the central Las Vegas Valley.
Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the killing unfolded in the area of West Monroe Avenue and H Street after midnight Tuesday.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.