Police investigate homicide in central valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide overnight in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate a homicide in the area of West Monroe Avenue and H Street early Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide overnight in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the killing unfolded in the area of West Monroe Avenue and H Street after midnight Tuesday.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.