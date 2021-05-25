65°F
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in central valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2021 - 5:04 am
 
Police investigate a homicide in the area of West Monroe Avenue and H Street early Tuesday, May ...
Police investigate a homicide in the area of West Monroe Avenue and H Street early Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide overnight in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the killing unfolded in the area of West Monroe Avenue and H Street after midnight Tuesday.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

