Homicides

Police investigate homicide in central valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2021 - 8:02 am
 
A large Las Vegas police presence was observed at a convenience store at Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Wednesday morning are investigating a homicide in the central valley.

The homicide happened near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in an email sent about 8 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

