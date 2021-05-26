Police investigate homicide in central valley
Las Vegas police on Wednesday morning are investigating a homicide in the central valley.
The homicide happened near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in an email sent about 8 a.m.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
