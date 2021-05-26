Police investigate homicide in central valley

Las Vegas police on Wednesday morning are investigating a homicide in the central valley.

A large Las Vegas police presence was observed at a convenience store at Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The homicide happened near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in an email sent about 8 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

