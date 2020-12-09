63°F
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2020 - 4:15 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police are investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide occurred in the 4900 block of Ronan Drive, a residential neighborhood near the intersection of North Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

