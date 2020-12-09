Police investigate homicide in east Las Vegas
Police are investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide occurred in the 4900 block of Ronan Drive, a residential neighborhood near the intersection of North Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
