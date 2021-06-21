99°F
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2021 - 10:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers are investigating on the 6000 block of Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue, and more details will be provided around 11:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

