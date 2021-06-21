Police investigate homicide in east Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers are investigating on the 6000 block of Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers are investigating on the 6000 block of Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue, and more details will be provided around 11:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

