Homicides

Police investigate homicide in east Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2020 - 7:24 am
 

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide early Saturday in the east valley.

The homicide happened on the 1700 block of Arden Street, near Lamb and Charleston boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in an email sent about 3 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

