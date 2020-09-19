Police investigate homicide in east Las Vegas Valley

Metropolitan Police Department detectives were investigating a homicide early Saturday near Lamb and Charleston boulevards.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide early Saturday in the east valley.

The homicide happened on the 1700 block of Arden Street, near Lamb and Charleston boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in an email sent about 3 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

