Police investigate homicide in east Las Vegas Valley

Police were notified just after 10:45 p.m. about an assault on the 4600 block of Amberleigh Lane.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police reported a homicide investigation Saturday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police were notified just after 10:45 p.m. about an assault on the 4600 block of Amberleigh Lane, near South Mountain Vista Street and East Vegas Valley Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department records and an email from Lt. Richard Meyers.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.