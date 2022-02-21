Police investigate homicide in northeast Las Vegas
The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a Monday morning slaying in the northeast valley.
Lt. Ray Spencer said the killing occurred in the 4200 block of North Nellis Boulevard.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
