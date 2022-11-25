Police investigate homicide in northeast Las Vegas

Metro detectives were investigating a homicide in far northeast Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Metro detectives were investigating a homicide in far northeast Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening.

The death occurred at an apartment complex in in the 4300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, a few blocks south of the main gate at Nellis Air Force Base. Lt. Jason Johanssen said in an email.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.