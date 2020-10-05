Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Valley Valley early Monday.
Police had cordoned off a large area on Alta Drive near Durango Drive. Police were focused on a residential area of Captain’s Hill Road near Boseck Drive.
Police were expected to release further details sometime after 3 a.m.
Police investigated two homicides on Sunday, one at South Point Casino and the other next door when a man was fatally stabbed during a birthday party at The Grandview timeshare on Las Vegas Boulevard South.
This is a developing story please check back for details.
