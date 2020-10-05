Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Valley Valley early Monday.

Police investigate a homicide in northwest Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide near Captain Hills Road and Boseck Drive in northwest Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide near Captain Hills Road and Boseck Drive in northwest Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Valley early Monday.

Police had cordoned off a large area on Alta Drive near Durango Drive. Police were focused on a residential area of Captain’s Hill Road near Boseck Drive.

Police were expected to release further details sometime after 3 a.m.

Police investigated two homicides on Sunday, one at South Point Casino and the other next door when a man was fatally stabbed during a birthday party at The Grandview timeshare on Las Vegas Boulevard South.

