Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in northwest Las Vegas late Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at around 11:15 p.m. that the investigation is in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive.

No further information was available.

