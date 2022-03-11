Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in northwest Las Vegas late Thursday.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at around 11:15 p.m. that the investigation is in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive.
No further information was available.
