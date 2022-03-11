44°F
Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2022 - 11:40 pm
 
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in northwest Las Vegas late Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at around 11:15 p.m. that the investigation is in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

