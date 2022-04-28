Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas
The death around 9:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.
A homicide investigation was ongoing Wednesday night in northwest Las Vegas.
The killing occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
