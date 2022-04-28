75°F
Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2022 - 11:03 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homicide investigation was ongoing Wednesday night in northwest Las Vegas.

The killing occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

