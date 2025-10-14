Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in the northwest valley.

Police investigate killing near Sunset Park. Was it self-defense?

Prosecutors will seek death for suspect in Las Vegas Strip, desert killings

‘Nightmare that never ends’: Judge sentences man who killed girlfriend’s toddler

Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, on the 5300 block of Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillion/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, on the 5300 block of Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillion/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, on the 5300 block of Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillion/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, on the 5300 block of Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillion/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police said the killing occurred in the 5300 block of West Cheyenne Avenue.

At about 3:45 a.m., a 911 caller reported someone lying in an alley who was believed to be injured.

Officers found the victim “we believe to be suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim, identified by police as a Black man in his 40s, dead at the scene.

Police said that there was a fight around 2 a.m.

“At some point during that argument, somebody produced a firearm and shot our victim,” the department said.

Police said the shooting was isolated, and authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the department.

No further information was immediately available.