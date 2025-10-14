53°F
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas

Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, on the 5300 block of Cheyenne Avenue in L ...
Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, on the 5300 block of Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillion/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, on the 5300 block of Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillion/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, on the 5300 block of Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillion/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, on the 5300 block of Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillion/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2025 - 6:14 am
 
Updated October 14, 2025 - 7:39 am

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police said the killing occurred in the 5300 block of West Cheyenne Avenue.

At about 3:45 a.m., a 911 caller reported someone lying in an alley who was believed to be injured.

Officers found the victim “we believe to be suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim, identified by police as a Black man in his 40s, dead at the scene.

Police said that there was a fight around 2 a.m.

“At some point during that argument, somebody produced a firearm and shot our victim,” the department said.

Police said the shooting was isolated, and authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the department.

No further information was immediately available.

