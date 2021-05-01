73°F
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in southeast Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2021 - 6:26 am
 
Updated May 1, 2021 - 6:35 am
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer reported the death in an email before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

THE LATEST