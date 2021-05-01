Police investigate homicide in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer reported the death before 2 a.m.
Police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer reported the death in an email before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.