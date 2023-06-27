98°F
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2023 - 3:37 pm
 
(Getty Images)
A person is dead and another is in custody Tuesday in the Metropolitan Police Department’s fourth reported homicide of the day.

Officers were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on the 4400 block of East Vegas Valley Drive, near South Lamb Boulevard, according to a Metro news release.

Earlier Tuesday, Metro shared details of the discovery of three deceased individuals and the arrest of a suspect at an apartment on the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road.

The investigation of the Vegas Valley remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

