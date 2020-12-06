38°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in southwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2020 - 4:59 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police detectives are investigating a homicide Sunday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

The investigation is at 6355 S. Durango Drive, north of West Sunset Road, according to homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

No other details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Report: Jewel warned Tony Hsieh, ‘I don’t think you are well’
Report: Jewel warned Tony Hsieh, ‘I don’t think you are well’
2
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
3
2020 NFR Texas 2nd go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 2nd go-round results
4
Tony Hsieh’s life behind the scenes
Tony Hsieh’s life behind the scenes
5
Former Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested in Nevada
Former Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST