Police investigate homicide in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Police detectives are investigating a homicide Sunday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

The investigation is at 6355 S. Durango Drive, north of West Sunset Road, according to homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

No other details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

