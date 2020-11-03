62°F
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in southwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2020 - 8:13 am
 

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the southwest valley Tuesday morning.

The investigation was happening on the 9700 block of West Sunset Road, near Fort Apache Road, according to an email sent at 8 a.m. from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

THE LATEST