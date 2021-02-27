Police investigate homicide in Summerlin

Las Vegas police on Saturday afternoon are investigating a homicide in Summerlin.

The homicide happened at 1350 N. Town Center Drive, near Summerlin Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in an emailed statement sent about 1 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

