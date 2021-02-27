58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2021 - 1:15 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police on Saturday afternoon are investigating a homicide in Summerlin.

The homicide happened at 1350 N. Town Center Drive, near Summerlin Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in an emailed statement sent about 1 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Internship at Las Vegas resort comes with room, meals, paycheck
Internship at Las Vegas resort comes with room, meals, paycheck
2
Texas woman hits jackpot for over $300K while waiting for flight
Texas woman hits jackpot for over $300K while waiting for flight
3
Virgin Hotel will open with free parking, no resort fees
Virgin Hotel will open with free parking, no resort fees
4
NASCAR Cup Series race sold out, but LVMS officials peeved
NASCAR Cup Series race sold out, but LVMS officials peeved
5
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.