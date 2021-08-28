98°F
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2021 - 11:10 am
 
Updated August 28, 2021 - 11:50 am

(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning in Summerlin.

Officers were called to the scene after report of a dead body near Alta Drive and Crossbridge Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Esmeralda Boveda said.

As of about 11 a.m., homicide detectives were continuing to investigate the scene, Boveda said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

