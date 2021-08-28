Police investigate homicide in Summerlin

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning in Summerlin.

(Getty Images)

Officers were called to the scene after report of a dead body near Alta Drive and Crossbridge Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Esmeralda Boveda said.

As of about 11 a.m., homicide detectives were continuing to investigate the scene, Boveda said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

