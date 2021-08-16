Police investigate homicide near downtown Las Vegas

It occurred near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Police are investigating a homicide Sunday evening near downtown Las Vegas.

It occurred near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. A more specific location was not provided.

At about 7:30 p.m., a group of Las Vegas officers could be seen gathered in the parking lot of a 99 Cents Only store on the northwest corner of the intersection.

At least two patrol cars and yellow crime scene tape blocked off the westbound lanes of Charleston Boulevard between Maryland Parkway and 11th Street as police continued to investigate.

No further information was immediately available. Spencer planned to provide more information at about 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.