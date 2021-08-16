103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Homicides

Police investigate homicide near downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2021 - 6:24 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2021 - 7:49 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Mar ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Mar ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Mar ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Mar ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Mar ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Mar ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Mar ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Mar ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Mar ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Police are investigating a homicide Sunday evening near downtown Las Vegas.

It occurred near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. A more specific location was not provided.

At about 7:30 p.m., a group of Las Vegas officers could be seen gathered in the parking lot of a 99 Cents Only store on the northwest corner of the intersection.

At least two patrol cars and yellow crime scene tape blocked off the westbound lanes of Charleston Boulevard between Maryland Parkway and 11th Street as police continued to investigate.

No further information was immediately available. Spencer planned to provide more information at about 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
2
Friday the 13th jackpot winner at The Venetian
Friday the 13th jackpot winner at The Venetian
3
LETTER: Let’s stop making excuses for the unvaccinated
LETTER: Let’s stop making excuses for the unvaccinated
4
Raiders welcome fans to Allegiant with win over Seahawks
Raiders welcome fans to Allegiant with win over Seahawks
5
Raiders insider: Nate Hobbs making big push in secondary
Raiders insider: Nate Hobbs making big push in secondary
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST