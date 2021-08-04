93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Homicides

Police investigate homicide near Fremont Street Experience

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2021 - 7:23 am
 
Updated August 4, 2021 - 8:20 am
Las Vegas police were observed in front of the Four Queens and had a large area of the Fremont ...
Las Vegas police were observed in front of the Four Queens and had a large area of the Fremont Street Experience taped off on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 20201. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in downtown Las Vegas near the Fremont Street Experience.

The homicide led to a closure of a large portion of downtown Las Vegas including a segment of the Fremont Street Experience.

Las Vegas officers were observed standing in front of the Four Queens. Nearly two blocks away, police also were observed at the intersection of 3rd Street and Ogden Avenue.

Traffic was being routed around the area. A team of at least 12 officers and detectives congregated in front of the Downtown Grand.

Police were expected to brief the media at 8:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
2
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
3
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
4
$293K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$293K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
5
Raiders report: Carr, Ruggs shine in first padded practice
Raiders report: Carr, Ruggs shine in first padded practice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Man fatally shot at Las Vegas park
By Glenn Puit and Alexis Ford / RJ

A man was killed after a shooting at a park in central Las Vegas on Monday night.