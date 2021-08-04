Police investigate homicide near Fremont Street Experience

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in downtown Las Vegas near the Fremont Street Experience.

Las Vegas police were observed in front of the Four Queens and had a large area of the Fremont Street Experience taped off on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 20201. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The homicide led to a closure of a large portion of downtown Las Vegas including a segment of the Fremont Street Experience.

Las Vegas officers were observed standing in front of the Four Queens. Nearly two blocks away, police also were observed at the intersection of 3rd Street and Ogden Avenue.

Traffic was being routed around the area. A team of at least 12 officers and detectives congregated in front of the Downtown Grand.

Police were expected to brief the media at 8:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

