Homicides

Police investigate homicide near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2021 - 6:07 am
 
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at a motel just off the Las Vegas Strip. (Glenn P ...
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at a motel just off the Las Vegas Strip. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at a motel just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Homicide detectives were observed at the Howard Johnson, 165 E. Tropicana Avenue near Koval Lane.

Police had cordoned off the parking lot of the inn. Detectives were expected to provide further information shortly.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

