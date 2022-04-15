70°F
Police investigate homicide near UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2022 - 8:04 pm
 
Updated April 14, 2022 - 8:24 pm
Metropolitan Police Department
Metropolitan Police Department

At least one person was killed in a stabbing near UNLV Thursday night, police said.

At around 7:40 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said a homicide investigation was underway in the 4600 block of South Maryland Parkway.

Metro Lt. Karl Lorson said a person was in custody and that an “edged weapon” was used.

University police said that Metro was “investigating an incident” at University Road and South Maryland Parkway.

“There is no threat to the campus. Please avoid the area,” a Tweet from University police read.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

