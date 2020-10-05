Police investigate homicide outside a house party in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a young man outside of a house party in northwest Las Vegas early Monday.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide near Captain Hills Road and Boseck Drive in northwest Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide near Captain Hills Road and Boseck Drive in northwest Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a young man outside of a house party in northwest Las Vegas early Monday.

Police had cordoned off a large area on Alta Drive near Durango Drive. Police were focused on a residential area of Captain’s Hill Road near Boseck Drive.

Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police were called to the intersection of Captain’s Hill Road and Alta for a report of a shooting at 12:30 a.m.

“We received reports that a male had been shot in the roadway,” Spencer said.

Police arrived and found a white male in his early 20s dead at the scene.

“What we have learned was that there was a house party,” Spencer said. “We are trying to determine if the victim was on his way to the house party or if he was leaving from the house party. That is still up in the air.”

Party several nights in a row

The house party did not involve a temporary rental of the residence, Spencer said.

“We are interviewing all the people at the house party to try and determine what led up to the shooting,” Spencer said. “There has been a house party at this house several nights in a row. So not just last night but the last few nights.”

Several young adults were at the scene. Some were crying. One person who lives in the area said on condition of anonymity that “we heard the shots, maybe six of them, around 12:30 a.m.”

Police investigated two homicides on Sunday, one at South Point Casino and the other next door when a man was fatally stabbed during a birthday party at The Grandview timeshare on Las Vegas Boulevard South.

This is a developing story please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.