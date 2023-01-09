53°F
Homicides

Police investigate killing in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2023 - 10:32 am
 
Updated January 9, 2023 - 10:37 am
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas early Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound at the 4700 block of South Topaz Street, near South Pecos Road and East Tropicana Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to police spokesman Misael Parra.

Parra said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available as of Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

