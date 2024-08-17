Police investigate killing of man ‘acting erratic’ in Historic Westside

Police believe someone confronted a man outside an apartment complex and shot him after the man was “acting erratic and was breaking out windows” while carrying a large pole.

Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex Saturday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley. Metro Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson gave details on the incident in a briefing nearby. (Estelle Atkinson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating the killing of man who police said was acting erratically in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside Saturday morning.

An apartment complex on the 2100 block of Vegas Drive near Tonopah Drive was on lockdown as the Metropolitan Police Department investigates.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Metro began receiving reports of a man “who was acting erratic and was breaking out windows” while carrying a large pole at several nearby locations, said Metro Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson.

At around 6:20 a.m., police received another call about a man of the same description breaking windows at the apartment complex.

When officers arrived on the scene, residents directed officers to the man, who was on the ground and unresponsive, suffering from cuts on his arms and what appeared to be a gunshot wound, Johansson explained.

Police suspect that the cuts on his arms are injuries from breaking windows. The man was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“On the outside, there is a large pole which indicates he is the same subject,” Johansson said, referencing the other reports Metro received.

Johansson said that police believe someone confronted the man outside the apartment complex and shot him, but as of around 10 a.m. Saturday, Metro does not have any suspects.

“We have not had anybody come forward and identify themselves,” Johansson said. Police are conducting interviews with residents of the apartment complex.

Johansson said there appear to be elements of self defense present in the case, but that he hopes the person involved comes forward and talks about what happened so that police can “better ascertain if we’re going to go down that route.”

Metro urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Metro’s homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com, or to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.