Homicides

Police investigate Lake Las Vegas killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023 - 11:37 am
 
Updated November 21, 2023 - 12:06 pm
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 54-year-old man died after suffering a gunshot wound Monday night in the Lake Las Vegas community in Henderson, police said.

At 6:40 p.m., the Henderson Police Department responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 20 block of Montelago Boulevard just east of Lake Las Vegas Parkway and found the man, who had been shot in the chest, police reported in a release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting is not believed related to any other incidents in the Lake Las Vegas area, police said.

The man’s identity and the cause and manner of his death will be released later by the Clark County coroner’s office.

It was the 11th homicide investigated by Henderson police so far this year, according to the department.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

