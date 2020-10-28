Police investigate murder-suicide in east Las Vegas

A man fatally shot a woman and then committed suicide at an east Las Vegas residence early Wednesday, police say.

Lt. Ray Spencer gives details about a murder-suicide in east Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a suspected murder-suicide near U.S. 95 and East Flamingo Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called to the 4100 block of Don Bonito Street, near East Flamingo Road and U.S. 95, at 12:40 a.m. by a woman who said she awoke to an argument between her female roommate and a man who had been in a relationship with her roommate.

The woman grabbed a child who lived in the residence and fled the home before calling 911.

Las Vegas police responded to the residence and called in a SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

Police later entered the residence and found a man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Police found the woman gravely wounded. She was rushed to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Spencer said police plan a briefing on the shooting within 72 hours because officers were outside the residence of the shooting.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

