47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Homicides

Police investigate murder-suicide in east Las Vegas

Lt. Ray Spencer gives details about a murder-suicide in east Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 4:38 am
 
Updated October 28, 2020 - 6:14 am

A man fatally shot a woman and then committed suicide at an east Las Vegas residence early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called to the 4100 block of Don Bonito Street, near East Flamingo Road and U.S. 95, at 12:40 a.m. by a woman who said she awoke to an argument between her female roommate and a man who had been in a relationship with her roommate.

The woman grabbed a child who lived in the residence and fled the home before calling 911.

Las Vegas police responded to the residence and called in a SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

Police later entered the residence and found a man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Police found the woman gravely wounded. She was rushed to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Spencer said police plan a briefing on the shooting within 72 hours because officers were outside the residence of the shooting.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
3
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
4
Police probe Las Vegas assemblyman’s use of campaign funds, residency
Police probe Las Vegas assemblyman’s use of campaign funds, residency
5
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST