Homicides

Police investigate murder-suicide in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2023 - 1:08 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A boy found his parents dead from apparent gunshot wounds in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, and police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Police said the boy found both of his parents dead at about 4 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 1900 block of Tallow Tree Avenue, near West Carey Avenue and Comstock Drive.

The parents’ identities had not yet been released.

Police said no further information would be released Wednesday while the apparent murder-suicide was under investigation.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

