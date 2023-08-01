Police investigate murder-suicide in Summerlin area

A man shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself Monday in the Summerlin area, police said.

(Getty Images)

Police conducted a welfare check just before 1 p.m. on the 2800 block of Crown Ridge Drive, near Rampart and Del Webb boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. They found the man and woman, both unresponsive, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identification of the decedents, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

