Police investigate possible murder-suicide in central Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley. Eastern Avenue between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue is closed. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police responded to a call of a car crash around 2:40 a.m. in the 5400 block of Eastern Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman, both in their 20s, dead inside a vehicle.

Spencer said a gun was found inside the car.

Eastern Avenue is closed in both directions between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue and will remain closed for about three hours, police said. They advice motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

5400 block of Eastern Avenue Las Vegas, NV