Police investigate Saturday homicide in east Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the eastern valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called about 9:40 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a shooting on the 5400 block of East Harmon Avenue, near Boulder Highway, according to police call logs. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Sunday evening that the shooting was being investigated as a homicide but did not provide further details.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.