Police investigate southwest Las Vegas homicide

Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning.

Las Vegas police at the scene of a homicide in the southwest valley on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police at the scene on a homicide on Van Carol Drive near West Tropicana Avenue and Southwest Durango Drive in southwest Las Vegas on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. Frank Humel confirmed the homicide investigation about 7 a.m.

Police had taped off South Van Carol Drive, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Durango Drive, sometime after 6 a.m. A police crime scene unit vehicle was observed at the scene.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

