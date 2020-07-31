Police investigate southwest Las Vegas homicide
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning.
Las Vegas police Lt. Frank Humel confirmed the homicide investigation about 7 a.m.
Police had taped off South Van Carol Drive, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Durango Drive, sometime after 6 a.m. A police crime scene unit vehicle was observed at the scene.
Further details were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
