Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in northwest valley

Metro detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the far northwest valley Tuesday.

About 11:30 a.m., police dispatchers received a report of a shooting inside a residence in the 10200 block of Gladstone Peak Court, near North Hualapai Way and Farm Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Officers found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced a woman dead at the scene. A man was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Metro homicide detectives determined the man shot the woman and then himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

The identification of those who died, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

