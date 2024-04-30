90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in northwest valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman found in dumpster stabbed to death
Las Vegas police were investigating the death of a person found shot Sunday, April 28, 2024, in ...
Shooting victim found dead east of Las Vegas Strip
Lennix Dockery (Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office)
Man arrested in connection with LV murder, robbery detained in Idaho
Slaying suspect ate victim’s eyeball, ear, source says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2024 - 3:33 pm
 
Updated April 30, 2024 - 3:50 pm

Metro detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the far northwest valley Tuesday.

About 11:30 a.m., police dispatchers received a report of a shooting inside a residence in the 10200 block of Gladstone Peak Court, near North Hualapai Way and Farm Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Officers found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced a woman dead at the scene. A man was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Metro homicide detectives determined the man shot the woman and then himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

The identification of those who died, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman found in dumpster stabbed to death
By / RJ

Police officers responded to the 9000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Fort Apache Road, about 7:35 a.m. and found a deceased female in a dumpster enclosure.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Woman found in dumpster stabbed to death
recommend 2
Suspect in double homicide arrested in California
recommend 3
18-year-old arrested in Utah as 2nd suspect in Las Vegas homicide
recommend 4
2 suspects arrested in connection with Boulder City ‘follow-home’ robbery, death
recommend 5
Detectives investigate fatal shooting of teen in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 6
Two wounded in shooting near UNLV