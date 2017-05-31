Police investigate Wednesday morning homicide in central valley

May 31, 2017 - 6:57 am

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Detectives are looking into the circumstances of a man’s death at 3823 S. Maryland Parkway, near East Twain Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Officers were called at 2:35 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

3823 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada