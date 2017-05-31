Police investigate Wednesday morning homicide in central valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.
Detectives are looking into the circumstances of a man’s death at 3823 S. Maryland Parkway, near East Twain Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.
Officers were called at 2:35 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
3823 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada