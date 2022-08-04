Police investigating central Las Vegas homicide

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide Thursday morning in central Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. Josh Houchen said in a text that detectives were responding to a “possible homicide event” on the 600 block of Yale Street near Washington Avenue.

“One victim with a possible gunshot wound,” the text read. “Homicide detectives have been requested and are responding.”

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.