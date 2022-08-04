Police investigating central Las Vegas homicide
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide Thursday morning in central Las Vegas.
Lt. Josh Houchen said in a text that detectives were responding to a “possible homicide event” on the 600 block of Yale Street near Washington Avenue.
“One victim with a possible gunshot wound,” the text read. “Homicide detectives have been requested and are responding.”
Further details were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
