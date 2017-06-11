ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Police investigating central Las Vegas homicide

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2017 - 8:38 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in central Las Vegas.

Police responded to reports of a deadly shooting about 6 a.m. outside of an apartment complex on Sherwood Street, near Sahara and Karen Avenues, according to Metro Lt. Dori Koren.

One person was found outside the apartments and declared dead at the scene.

Police are still reviewing this incident.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
