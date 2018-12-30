Police investigating crime scene in western Las Vegas Valley

Homicide detectives were investigating a crime scene in the western Las Vegas Valley on Saturday evening, police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives were investigating a crime scene in the western Las Vegas Valley on Saturday evening, police said.

Officers were called at about 3:50 p.m. to the 4900 block of West Flamingo Drive, near Decatur Boulevard, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers.

Meyers did not immediately release further details about the investigation or any potential victims.

Metro homicide detectives are also investigating an unrelated crime scene in the central valley Saturday evening, Meyers said. Further details about that investigation were also unclear Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

4900 block of West Flamingo Drive, Las Vegas