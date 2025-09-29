79°F
Homicides

Police investigating deadly shooting in apartment complex

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2025 - 11:50 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment building.

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 10600 block of Dean Martin Dr. at approximately 9:36 p.m. Sunday. Upon finding the man, they rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LVMPD Homicide Section is investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

